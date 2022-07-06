Russian Troops Take Lysychansk, Look To Donetsk

Russian troops have pushed Ukrainian forces from the eastern city of Lysychansk. Now, they are focusing their attention on Donetsk region to the south.

The troops gained control of Lysychansk over the weekend. They now claim all of the eastern region of Luhansk.

Leaders in Moscow framed the takeover as a major victory. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that troops will press ahead until they have achieved all of President Vladimir Putin's goals.

Shoigu said ensuring peaceful life in the territories controlled by Russian troops will continue. He added that the main priority for today is preserving the lives and health of the troops and excluding threats to the security of civilians.

Those troops have regrouped and are already threatening other civilians. They are pushing south to the region of Donetsk. And they are leaving more devastation behind them.

One local resident said the troops are doing it on purpose -- to scare people. He said this is the war they have brought to people in the area: shelling and more shelling -- and even that is not enough.