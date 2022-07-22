US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID

US President Joe Biden came into office promising to "overcome" the coronavirus. Now, the virus has come over him. He has tested positive and is isolating in the White House.

The President's doctor says he and his team detected the virus on Thursday during routine screening. He says Biden has mild symptoms, including a runny nose, an occasional dry cough, and fatigue.

White House officials say the President is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. He has begun taking antiviral medication. Biden is 79 years old.

The president said on social media, "I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns. But I'm doing well, getting a lot of work done. Going to continue to get it done.

And in the meantime, thanks for your concern and keep the faith. It's going to be OK."

Biden's aides say he will continue to carry out all of his duties. They say they will provide daily updates on his status. They add that he will remain in isolation until he tests negative, then return to working in-person.

Source: NHK