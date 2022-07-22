US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID

US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID

July 22, 2022, 7:17 a.m.

US President Joe Biden came into office promising to "overcome" the coronavirus. Now, the virus has come over him. He has tested positive and is isolating in the White House.

The President's doctor says he and his team detected the virus on Thursday during routine screening. He says Biden has mild symptoms, including a runny nose, an occasional dry cough, and fatigue.

White House officials say the President is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. He has begun taking antiviral medication. Biden is 79 years old.

The president said on social media, "I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns. But I'm doing well, getting a lot of work done. Going to continue to get it done.

And in the meantime, thanks for your concern and keep the faith. It's going to be OK."

Biden's aides say he will continue to carry out all of his duties. They say they will provide daily updates on his status. They add that he will remain in isolation until he tests negative, then return to working in-person.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Russians Conduct A 'Brutal' Attack On Kharkiv
Jul 22, 2022
Nepali Industry Started Exporting Steels Rods To India
Jul 21, 2022
Nepali Visiting Abroad Will Receive Mere $200
Jul 21, 2022
Biden To Speak With Chinese President Xi
Jul 21, 2022
Ranil Wickremesinghe Elected As New President Of Sri Lanka
Jul 20, 2022

More on International

Russians Conduct A 'Brutal' Attack On Kharkiv By Agencies 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Sunak, Truss Advance To Final Vote For UK Conservative Party Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Biden To Speak With Chinese President Xi By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Russia And Iran Agree To Strengthen ties with Iran By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Russian Forces Set For Next Stage Of Offensive By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Russians to Boost Military Operations In Ukraine By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

As Nepal Politicians Call On BJP Leaders, New Bridges Built, Old Ones Dismantled By Yubaraj Ghimire Jul 22, 2022
Nepal And Morocco Concluded Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2022
PM Deuba Congratulates Newly Elected Indian President Droupadi Murmu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely In Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2022
WAPPP Delegates Paid A Courtesy Call On Prime Minister Deuba, Discussed On PPP Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 192 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75