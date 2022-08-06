Putin Calls For Full Implementation Of Deal To Export Ukrainian Agriculture Products

Putin Calls For Full Implementation Of Deal To Export Ukrainian Agriculture Products

Aug. 6, 2022, 8 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the full implementation of a deal to resume shipments of Ukrainian agricultural products in talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders met on Friday in Sochi, southern Russia.

Turkey and the United Nations brokered the deal to resume exports from Black Sea ports last month. They had been stalled due to a Russian military blockade.

Putin said the problem was settled thanks to the involvement of both Erdogan and the UN Secretary-General.

A joint statement issued after the meeting stressed the need to fully implement the deal. And in what appears to be a warning against Western sanctions, it also called for the unimpeded delivery of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets.

There have been four shipments of Ukrainian grain under the deal. The first left on Monday, followed by three more on Friday.

Agencies

