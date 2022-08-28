Russia Accuses Ukrainian Shelling Of Zaporozhye NPP

Aug. 28, 2022, 8:01 a.m.

Russia sent a letter with evidence of the Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on August 25 to members of the UN Security Council, the Russian mission to the UN tweeted Saturday.

"We circulated among #UNSC members a letter regarding presentation by the [Russian Ministry of Defense] on the shelling by the #AFU of the Zaporozhye #NPP on August 25," the mission tweeted.

Russia also sent evidence of Ukrainian shelling of the nuclear power plant on August 27.

"Three shells landed nearby the specialized b.2, where the storage facility of the nuclear fuel as well as hard radioactive waste is located," the mission tweeted.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located in Energodar, currently controlled by Russian forces. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian forces have attacked the power plant several times in the recent days, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, the attacks are being repelled by air defense systems, but some missiles hit infrastructure objects and the nuclear waste storage area, which creates a threat of radiation leak.

Agencies

