Teej 2022: Today Is Dar Khane

Today is the first day of Teej with Dar Khane when all sisters, daughter, friends, and mothers join together for feast.

Although the Teej celebration starts months before the Teej traditionally it is customary to eat the Dar one day before fasting. Dar is amidnight food consumption for the endurance to the fasting of the next day.

For centuries, the dimensions of this fast for the good of women and her family have been modernized over time. Some commercialized components and obsolete rituals are added however, the main significance and true meaning of Teej withstands the same.

It is important to consider Teej as a purely simple and important festival and to make it accessible to all, rich and poor alike.

On the other hand, there is summer season, it is necessary to take special care of health, eating too much oily food, the maximum consumption of rich and tamasi food can make you sicker, so it is important to take care of these things while eating. The notion of strict fasting even without water are fruitful, this is not true. The health of a good husband and wife for unmarried and the health of the husband and family cannot be determined not only by a single day of fasting but by a yearlong of coordination, understanding, and cooperation, dedication, and respect for each other.

Men have equal responsibility today, one needs to take responsibility for the kindness of his mothers, sisters, and wives towards him, he needs to play the role of good companions by respecting and caring for them today. As an unmarried man, do you have any idea, is someone going to fast somewhere tomorrow?

Tomorrow's fast is not only fast but also a day of dancing, talking, worshiping, and having fun. In this way, it is customary for all the women to gather together and have fun and eat sweets and delicacies in the middle of the night, this is Dar.

The anguish of the daughters who could not go to their mothers while remembering the days of eating Darr is also shed with deep tears, sometimes in song and sometimes in love.

Teej is also an enthusiasm for gender equality and gender equity. Teej can be taken as a common platform for the smiles of all-female relatives including mother, daughter, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, mother-in-law, sister.