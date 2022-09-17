Modi,Putin Discussed On Ukraine Conflict

Modi,Putin Discussed On Ukraine Conflict

Sept. 17, 2022, 7:56 a.m.

The invasion of Ukraine has left Russian President Vladimir Putin isolated from the US and its allies. He has even had to respond to "questions and concerns" from Chinese leaders. Now, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reminded Putin of his position in the world.

The leaders met on Friday during the summit of a regional economic and security group called the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Putin repeated to Modi what he told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

He said, "I know your stance on the conflict in Ukraine. I know about the concerns that you voice constantly. We will do everything for it to end as soon as possible."

Modi called on his old friend to seek peace through any means necessary.

He said, "This is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you many times over the phone on this issue -- that democracy, diplomacy, and dialogue can make it clear to the world how, in the coming days, we move on the path of peace."

He said, "Our main target is the liberation of the whole territory of Donbas. That work continues, despite the attempts at a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for assistance in evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine during their meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand.

"I want to thank Russia and Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine," Modi said, according to the ANI news agency.

"Today, we'll get the opportunity to talk about how we can progress on the path of peace. India-Russia has stayed together with each other for several decades," he said.

Putin told reporters after the meeting that Ukrainian leaders are the ones who reject negotiations and that his troops are fighting for freedom.

Agencies

Dashain Tika 2022: 11:51 AM As Auspicious Hour
Sep 17, 2022
Jazeera Airlines Begins Daily Flights To GBIA
Sep 17, 2022
Xi, Putin Meet On A Regional Summit
Sep 16, 2022
Imports From Tatopani, Rasuwa Check Points Resume
Sep 15, 2022
Ukraine And Russian Claim Major Victory In Eastern Ukraine
Sep 15, 2022

More on International

Xi, Putin Meet On A Regional Summit By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Ukraine And Russian Claim Major Victory In Eastern Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Putin And German Chancellor Scholz Held Talks By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives At Buckingham Palace By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Xi To Attend Summit In Uzbekistan With Possible Putin Meeting By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago
Thousands Say Goodbye To Queen Elizabeth By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Worshipping The God Of Architect Artisans And Crafts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2022
EC Fines Balen Shah, Harka Sampang, Renu Dahal, And Nagesh Koirala And Other Candidates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2022
Mithila’s Jitiya Festival 2022: Jitiya Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2022
Dashain Tika 2022: 11:51 AM As Auspicious Hour By Agencies Sep 17, 2022
Jazeera Airlines Begins Daily Flights To GBIA By Agencies Sep 17, 2022
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall In Madhesh and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75