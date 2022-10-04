Navaratri Or Dashain 2079: Maha Navmi: Day Of Mata Siddhi Datri

During the festive fervour of Navratri (the nine-day long festival), Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day. The goddess is the ninth form of Durga. Siddhi means meditative ability or power to fulfil, and Dhatri means giver or awarder. Maa Siddhidatri is believed to bless her devotees by fulfilling all of their aspirations.

The last among the nine forms of Maa Shakti is Goddess Siddhidatri who is worshipped on the ninth or the final day of Navratri. At the beginning of the universe, Lord Rudra worshipped Adi-Parashakti for creation. The supreme Goddess of Power, Adi-Parashakti, appeared with her gratitude with the half body of Shiva. Therefore, Shiva is also known as Ardhanarishvar. Dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri form of Maa Durga, the day is also observed as Mahanavami in many parts of the country.

Who is Siddhidatri?

‘Siddhi’ is a Sanskrit term which means ‘perfection’. She is served among the eight supernatural powers or the siddhis named Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakambya, Ishitva and Vashitva. This form of Goddess Durga showers knowledge which makes each soul pure. It is believed that planet Ketu is governed by her and it provides direction and energy to planet Ketu. Goddess Siddhidatri is seated on a lotus with the lion as her mount. She has four arms. In the left lower hand, there is a conch and in her upper left hand a lotus flower. She has Gada in one right hand and holds a Chakra in the other right hand, and Shankh in the other left hand.

The Goddess Siddhidatri is the Goddess who possesses and bestows all types of Siddhis to her devotees. Even Lord Shiva got all Siddhis by the grace of Goddess Siddhidatri. She is worshipped by not only humans but also by Deva, Gandharva, Asura, Yaksha and Siddha. Lord Shiva got the title of Ardha-Narishwar when Goddess Siddhidatri appeared from his left half.

Chant this mantra to worship Maa Siddhidatri: –

सिद्धगधर्व यक्षाद्यैरसुरैरमरैरपि।

सेव्यमाना सदा भूयात सिद्धिदा सिद्धिदायिनी।।

Siddh Gandharv Yagyadhair Surair Marairapi |

Sevyamana Sada Bhooyaat Siddhida Siddhi Dayanee ||

It means, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped by Siddha, Gandharva Yash, gods, demons, and many more, holds, Conch, Chakra, Gada, and lotus on her hands, giver of all siddhis and victory all over, be propitious to me

Maha Navami Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Maha Navami tithe will start today, October 3, at 04:37 pm, and it will end at 02:20 pm on October 4, Tuesday. Additionally, the Brahma muhurta will last from 04:38 am to 05:27 am, the Abhijit muhurta will be observed from 11:46 am to 12:33 pm, and Vijaya Muhurta is from 02:08 pm to 02:55 pm.

Importance of ninth day Navratri puja: –

The ninth day is called Maha Navratra and this is the last day of Navratri. This is the best time for new beginnings and offering your dedication and reverence to the Goddess Shakti. Goddess Siddhidatri is no different from Lord Shiva since the Lord has given half of his body to her as he turned Ardha Narishwara.

Bhog:

On the ninth day of Navratri, Maha Navami, Maa Siddhidatri is offered a bhog of til or sesame seeds. You can also prepare dishes made of this ingredient and give them to the goddess.

Colour:

The colour of the day for Maha Navami is pink. Devotees can wear pink-coloured clothes on the ninth day of Navratri or the fourth day of Durga Puja to worship Goddess Siddhidatri. Pink symbolizes universal kindness, affection, harmony, tenderness, unconditional love and nurturing.

The day marks the worship of the feminine form of God in the form of Goddess Saraswati which is started on Saptami by their devotees.