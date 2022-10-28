Chhath Festival Begins In Mithila

Chhath Festival Begins In Mithila

Oct. 28, 2022, 9:10 a.m.

Chhath, the festival dedicated to the Sun god, concluded in Nepal's Mithila in the Janakpurdham district on Friday morning.

People, standing in the river water, made offerings to the rising Sun.

The devotees, who have been fasting since Monday from the day of Kartik Shukla Panchami, made an offering of water 'Arghya' and broke the fast.

The festival has a special significance in the Mithila region of the Himalayan nation. Nepali people celebrate the occasion with prayers for prosperity, happiness and longevity of the family members.

On Friday, devotees made offerings to the setting sun, offering various delicacies made sacredly and later distributed as prasad.

The holy dip into rivers, fasting and abstaining from even drinking water is an important parts of the celebrations.

The festival celebrated in Nepal's southern plains, especially in Mithilanchal - Sita's ancestral state, has lately attracted people from the hills.

The Chhath festival formally begins from the fourth day from the day of Laxmi Puja of the Tihar festival. Chhath festival is associated with the worship of the sun god and the goddess Chhathi Mata.

Fruits like apple, banana, orange, coconut, sugarcane, green peas, radish, and ginger plants and 'Pani Singada' are especially required for the Chhath puja rituals.

Clay and bamboo-made wares which are also needed are purchased.People are also clearing and cleaning the ponds and river banks for building special spots for performing the Chhath rituals.

The local FM radio stations have started playing the Chhath songs.Holy ponds like Ganga Sagar, Dhanush Sagar, Agni Kunda, Angarajsar, Dashrath Talau etc in Janakpur are being decorated in preparation for the festival.Offerings are made to the sun god and Chhathi Mata during the festival. Special cookies are prepared for offering to the deities. This festival is observed wishing for the good health, happiness and prosperity of the family and community.

Agencies

Musk Completes Twitter Acquisition
Oct 28, 2022
Israel-Lebanon Signed Maritime Boundary Deal At Nakoura UNIFIL HQ
Oct 28, 2022
Bhutan’s Indian Rupees Reserve Shrinks Below Central Bank’s Required Threshold
Oct 27, 2022
Putin Renews 'Dirty Bomb' Claims
Oct 27, 2022
Election Commission Disqualifies 550 Candidates In PR List
Oct 26, 2022

More on Festivals and Culture

Bhaitika 2022: Why To Celebrate Bhai Tika (Bhai Dooj) on Tihar Or Diwali, Auspicious Hour At 11.37 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Sambat 1143 New Year And Maha Puja Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Govardhan Puja Or Goru Puja 2022: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Partial Solar Eclipse Ends In Kathmandu At 17:23 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Gai Tihar 2022: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Laxmi Puja 2022: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Book On Non-Governmental Organizations By Keshab Poudel Oct 28, 2022
Musk Completes Twitter Acquisition By Agencies Oct 28, 2022
Israel-Lebanon Signed Maritime Boundary Deal At Nakoura UNIFIL HQ By Agencies Oct 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 28, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Case And 22 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2022
Bhutan’s Indian Rupees Reserve Shrinks Below Central Bank’s Required Threshold By Agencies Oct 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75