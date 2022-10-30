Chhath Puja 2022 –Importance And Significance

After Dipawali and Tihar, now Chhath Mahaparva of the worship of Sun is going to start from today. In this maha parva women, observe a strict fast, stand in a river pond or a place filled with water in the evening, offer Arghya to the Surya Bhagwan and by lighting a diya, chanting the glory of Surya Bhagwan via song, story etc.

This year it will be celebrated on 30 October 2022, but all the rituals will start from 28 October 2022 with a bath and eat, while this fast will end on 31 October 2022 with offering Arghya to the rising sun. Chhath Puja is mainly celebrated by the people living in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Mumbai. Here we are sharing Chhath Puja 2022 Muhurat and reply to When is Chhath Puja in 2022? And also about Nahay Khay, Kharna & Sanjhiya Ghat.

Chhath Puja 2022

According to the Hindu calendar, the holy festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik month. This festival, which starts with Nahay-Khay, is starting from Friday, 28 October 2022. This festival is also mentioned in Ramayana period and Mahabharata period. It is believed that on this day, worshiping and offering prayers to the Chhathi Maiya by law helps to solve all the problems related to children. In this festival, women observe a Nirjala fast for 36 hours.

It is believed that on this day, the blessings of Chhathi Maiya always remain on her devotees by worshiping Chhathi Maiya and Lord Sun. And the woman who does not have kids will get a child and all the obstacles coming in the life of the child end. This is the only festival in which the Sun God is worshiped and Arghya is given to him. According to the belief, the worship of Sun God is very important.

The auspicious four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath, is right around the corner. People worship the Sun God, Lord Surya, during the four days of Chathh, as he is known as the God of energy and life force. They also worship Chhathi Maiya and offer Arghya to both deities. On this day, women observe a 36-hour waterless fast. Devotees pray to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya for the well-being, prosperity and progress of their children and family. The festival is marked majorly in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Kharna - October 29 (Sunrise at 06:43 am; Sunset at 06:04 pm)

The second day is known as Kharna, and women observe a fast without drinking a single drop of water from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken just after sunset after making food offerings to the Sun God. Later, women begin fasting for the third day after having the second-day prasad.

Chhath Puja - October 30 (Sunrise at 06:43 am; Sunset at 06:03 pm)

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, women observe a fast for the full day without drinking a single drop of water. The main ritual involves offering Arghya to the setting Sun with the entire family. It is the only time of the year when Arghya is given to the setting Sun.

Usha Arghya - October 31 (Sunrise at 06:44 am; Sunset at 06:02 pm)

On the fourth and final day of Chhath, Arghya is given to the rising Sun. On this day, devotees stand in the water before sunrise to see the Sun God and give him offerings. This day is called Usha Arghya. The 36 hours long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun.