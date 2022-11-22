Earthquake Kills 62 In Indonesia

Nov. 22, 2022, 8 a.m.

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck the Indonesian island of Java on Monday has risen to 62.

The magnitude 5.6 quake hit western Java in the afternoon. The National Disaster Management Agency said 62 people had been confirmed dead in the Cianjur district of West Java province.

Officials said 25 people were still trapped in the debris of collapsed structures. Rescue efforts were hampered by shortages of heavy equipment and landslides that blocked roads.

Footage from the area shows a number of injured people being treated outside, even after night fell.

The quake toppled or severely damaged more than 2,200 houses, schools and other buildings.

About 5,300 people were taking shelter in tents and other structures.

Indonesian authorities called on people to stay away from damaged buildings, as smaller tremors continued.

Agencies

