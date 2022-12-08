Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Chosen As Time's Person Of The Year

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Chosen As Time's Person Of The Year

Dec. 8, 2022, 7:52 a.m.

US magazine Time has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "the spirit of Ukraine" as its Person of the Year for 2022.

The magazine made the announcement on Wednesday.

It notes that Zelenskyy decided not to flee Kyiv but to stay and rally support in the weeks after Russian bombs began falling on February 24.

Time says the Ukrainian leader set off "a wave of action that swept the globe" by delivering daily speeches remotely to the world and other means, in what it calls the president's "information offensive."

The magazine says, "The spirit of Ukraine was embodied by countless individuals inside and outside the country."

Specifically, it cites a Ukrainian chef "who provided over a thousand free meals a day to refugees," as well as a British surgeon who "has traveled multiple times to Ukraine to train local doctors in how to treat war wounds."

Time's editor in chief says Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine proved that "courage can be as contagious as fear" and reminded the world of the fragility of democracy and peace.

Time has chosen the world's most influential person or group every year since 1927..

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coca-Cola Foundation Supported TUTH To Install CREASION Oxygen Plant
Dec 08, 2022
Yomari Punhi,Udhauli And Dhanya Purnima 2022: Public holiday in Kathmandu on Sunday
Dec 08, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki And Lumbini
Dec 08, 2022
India Agrees To Remove Embankments Constructed At Nepal’s Side In Mahakali River
Dec 07, 2022
Japan Hands Over Books For Japanese Study To Campus Of International Languages
Dec 07, 2022

More on International

Chinese To Ease Anti-COVID Measures: Chinese Media By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
North Korea Fired About 130 Artillery Shells: South Korea By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Russia Continues Intense Offensive In Parts Of Ukraine, Inflicting Casualties By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
OPEC+ Maintains Output Targets Ahead Of Western Sanctions On Russian Crude By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Ukraine’s 15 Million People Vave Fled Since Russian Invasion Began: UNHCR By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Ukrainians Face Widespread Blackouts By Agencies 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Coca-Cola Foundation Supported TUTH To Install CREASION Oxygen Plant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2022
Yomari Punhi,Udhauli And Dhanya Purnima 2022: Public holiday in Kathmandu on Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2022
India Agrees To Remove Embankments Constructed At Nepal’s Side In Mahakali River By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2022
Japan Hands Over Books For Japanese Study To Campus Of International Languages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2022
Tribhuwan University To Hold 48th Convocation on December 9, Over 10 Thousand Students Attending By Agencies Dec 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75