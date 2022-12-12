Heavy Fighting, Blackouts Continue In Southern Ukraine

People in Kherson are still struggling with massive blackouts, one month after the Ukrainian city was recaptured. As officials work to keep homes warm and residents safe heavy fighting continues.

The governor now says Kherson can meet 90 percent of power demands.

Authorities are working to get mobile phone operations back up and running.

And foreign aid groups are connecting people with water.

One resident told NHK he can now get the basics and feel free. That's in contrast to the fear he felt under occupation.

Nearby, Russian forces keep up their assault. A Saturday missile attack reportedly killed two people and wounded five others.

Ukrainians say more than 1.5 million people were plunged into darkness after an attack involving Iranian-made drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says officials are working to get the lights back on. And power to Odesa has partially been restored.