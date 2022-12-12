Twitter To Relaunch Account Verification Service

Twitter To Relaunch Account Verification Service

Dec. 12, 2022, 7:56 a.m.

Twitter says it is relaunching subscription service on Monday. The service offers users verification of accounts for 8 dollars a month, or 11 dollars a month for Apple users.

The company also said it would give the blue checkmark to individuals including non-celebrities, while businesses would receive gold, and grey for government accounts.

Twitter introduced the service in November, but paused a few days after the launch after fake accounts mushroomed. It pledged to take measures to prevent such accounts from cropping up.

Twitter's advertising revenue has fallen after Elon Musk took control of the company, partly because the number of discriminatory tweets has increased. Observers say Twitter seeks to improve its bottom line with the new service.

Agencies

FNCCI Senior Vice President Dhakal Inaugurated AGM Of Myagdi Chamber
Dec 12, 2022
Heavy Fighting, Blackouts Continue In Southern Ukraine
Dec 12, 2022
Morocco Defeats Portugal By 1-0 becomes 1st African nation to reach World Cup semifinals
Dec 11, 2022
Russia Attacks Energy Facilities In Southern Ukraine
Dec 11, 2022
Putin Warns The Risk Of Nuclear War
Dec 10, 2022

More on International

Heavy Fighting, Blackouts Continue In Southern Ukraine By Agencies 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
Russia Attacks Energy Facilities In Southern Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Putin Warns The Risk Of Nuclear War By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Meets Saudi King And Crown Prince By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Chosen As Time's Person Of The Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Chinese To Ease Anti-COVID Measures: Chinese Media By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Eight Billion Profit By A Correspondent Dec 12, 2022
FNCCI Senior Vice President Dhakal Inaugurated AGM Of Myagdi Chamber By Agencies Dec 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Madesh And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2022
India Hands Over 950 White Canes to Disabled Care Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2022
Nepal’s Elections Observation Has Transformed A Lot In The Last Three Decades: Krishna Man Pradhan By A Correspondent Dec 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75