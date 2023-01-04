US House Fails To Elect Speaker For First Time In A Century

US House Fails To Elect Speaker For First Time In A Century

Jan. 4, 2023, 7:21 a.m.

The US House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot for the first time in 100 years.

The Republicans won a majority in the chamber following the elections in November and the new session adjourned on Tuesday.

Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy was seen as a favorite within the Republican Party to become speaker. But he fell short of a majority in the first ballot after failing to gain support from hardliners and other Republican representatives.

He also failed to win a majority in the subsequent two rounds of voting. The next vote will be held on Wednesday or later.

To become speaker, a candidate must receive more than half the House's 435 representatives' votes. The House is unable to conduct debates or hold votes without a speaker.

Local media say Tuesday's balloting marked the first time in a century that a House speaker nominee has failed to win.

The vote highlights divisions within the Republican Party at a time when it must step up its efforts to confront the Biden administration as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

Agencies

Chinese Tourists To Arrive Nepal From January 8
Jan 04, 2023
PM Prachanda Redirected Ministry Of Finance To Allow Nepali Migrant Returnees To Carry A Smart Phone For Personal Use
Jan 04, 2023
Death Toll In Makeyevka Increases To 89: Russian Defense Ministry
Jan 04, 2023
Ukrainian Rocket Strike Kills 63 Russian Soldiers
Jan 03, 2023
Chinese President Xi Calls For Unity In New COVID Phase
Jan 02, 2023

More on International

Death Toll In Makeyevka Increases To 89: Russian Defense Ministry By Agencies 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
Ukrainian Rocket Strike Kills 63 Russian Soldiers By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Calls For Unity In New COVID Phase By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
South Korea Vows Firm Response To Pyongyang's Provocative Actions By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Putin New Year Speech Focuses On Ukraine Invasion By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
North Korea Launched 3 Short-range Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Chinese Tourists To Arrive Nepal From January 8 By Agencies Jan 04, 2023
PM Prachanda Redirected Ministry Of Finance To Allow Nepali Migrant Returnees To Carry A Smart Phone For Personal Use By Agencies Jan 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 04, 2023
Why China Is Happy With Nepal’s New PM By Yubaraj Ghimire Jan 03, 2023
Tourism Entrepreneurs Demanded Regular Flights At Gautam Budda International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2023
Nepalis Ambassador To Pakistan Adhikari Meets Fatemi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75