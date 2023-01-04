US House Fails To Elect Speaker For First Time In A Century

The US House of Representatives has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot for the first time in 100 years.
The Republicans won a majority in the chamber following the elections in November and the new session adjourned on Tuesday.
Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy was seen as a favorite within the Republican Party to become speaker. But he fell short of a majority in the first ballot after failing to gain support from hardliners and other Republican representatives.
He also failed to win a majority in the subsequent two rounds of voting. The next vote will be held on Wednesday or later.
To become speaker, a candidate must receive more than half the House's 435 representatives' votes. The House is unable to conduct debates or hold votes without a speaker.
Local media say Tuesday's balloting marked the first time in a century that a House speaker nominee has failed to win.
The vote highlights divisions within the Republican Party at a time when it must step up its efforts to confront the Biden administration as the 2024 presidential election approaches.
