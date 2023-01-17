China Reacted Sharply On Japan-US Summit

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has reacted sharply after the leaders of Japan and the US agreed at their summit on Saturday to oppose any attempts to change the status quo by force, apparently with China in mind.

During a news conference on Monday, Wang Wenbin touched on the summit by Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington.

Kishida and Biden agreed to strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East and South China seas. They stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encouraging the peaceful resolution of issues in the region.

Wang accused Japan and the US of being complicit in efforts to tarnish China's image and intervene in the country's internal affairs. He revealed that Beijing has lodged a protest with both countries.

Wang called on the US and Japan to discard the "Cold-War mentality" and not to try to contain or repress China. He said he hopes the two countries will get back on the "right" path of peace and friendly cooperation.