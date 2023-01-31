China Claims COVID Cases Already At Low Levels

China's government says coronavirus cases nationwide are trending at low levels, following concerns about fresh outbreaks in rural areas during the Lunar New Year holidays.

The government counted the number of patients visiting small medical institutions in rural areas during the holiday season, which ran from January 21 to 27.

The results, released at a news conference on Monday, show daily visits to fever clinics during the 7-day period was down about 40 percent compared to the prior period, and over 90 percent lower than the peak day of December 23.

Officials, however, have not disclosed any specific numbers.

Fresh outbreaks in rural areas were feared, as many people were set to travel from cities to their hometowns for the first major holidays since the government ended its zero-COVID policy.

Officials stressed that there was no surge in cases in rural areas during the holiday season.

But the government has not released any further details, such as daily case numbers or a breakdown of cases by provinces.