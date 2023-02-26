G20 Finance Chiefs, Central Bank Governors End Meeting Without Joint Statement

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 nations have ended their meeting in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru. But they were unable to issue a joint statement.

India, as the host of the meeting, released a chair's summary on the two days of talks.

Sources say many member countries condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, but Russia and China did not.

This is the fourth consecutive time since last April the meeting has failed to compile a joint statement.

One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, G20 economies again failed to reach a consensus to address international economic issues.