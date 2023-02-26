G20 Finance Chiefs, Central Bank Governors End Meeting Without Joint Statement

G20 Finance Chiefs, Central Bank Governors End Meeting Without Joint Statement

Feb. 26, 2023, 7:52 a.m.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 nations have ended their meeting in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru. But they were unable to issue a joint statement.

India, as the host of the meeting, released a chair's summary on the two days of talks.

Sources say many member countries condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, but Russia and China did not.

This is the fourth consecutive time since last April the meeting has failed to compile a joint statement.

One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, G20 economies again failed to reach a consensus to address international economic issues.

Agencies

Imports Of Rice Declines By 27 Percent In Seven Months Of Current Fiscal Year
Feb 26, 2023
Turkey And Syria Quakes: Over 50,000 Die
Feb 26, 2023
Eight Parties Backed NC Leader Paudel For President
Feb 25, 2023
Eight Parties Decide To Support NC Nominee For President
Feb 25, 2023
UNSC Marks 1 Year Anniversary Of Russia's Invasion
Feb 25, 2023

More on International

UNSC Marks 1 Year Anniversary Of Russia's Invasion By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Zelenskyy Confident Of Victory By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
UN Passes Resolution Demanding Russia Leave Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Putin Meets Chinese Top Diplomat, Calls For Unity At Rally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Russia's Nuclear Treaty Pullout A 'Big Mistake': President Biden By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Biden: Support For Ukraine, NATO 'Rock solid By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL-INDIA RELATIONS: Breaking Barriers By Keshab Poudel Feb 26, 2023
Imports Of Rice Declines By 27 Percent In Seven Months Of Current Fiscal Year By Agencies Feb 26, 2023
Turkey And Syria Quakes: Over 50,000 Die By Agencies Feb 26, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2023
Four Ministers From RPP Resign En Masse By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2023
Eight Parties Backed NC Leader Paudel For President By Agencies Feb 25, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75