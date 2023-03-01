G20 Foreign Ministers To Meet In India To Discuss Ukraine

G20 Foreign Ministers To Meet In India To Discuss Ukraine

March 1, 2023, 7:16 a.m.

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 economies start a two-day meeting in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Wednesday.

The gathering is expected to focus on Ukraine. Attendees are also likely to discuss how to deal with soaring energy and food prices.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang plan to take part in the meeting.

Attention is focused on whether India, which chairs the meeting, will be able to form a consensus amid deepening divisions between western countries and Russia over Ukraine.

The United States, Britain and other European countries are strongly against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They have imposed economic sanctions on the country, to which China is opposed.

India is taking on a leadership role among emerging and developing countries, the so-called "Global South." The country has stressed its intention to give voice to such countries in the G20.

Agencies

