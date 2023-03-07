North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns US And South Korea

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns US And South Korea

March 7, 2023, 7:23 a.m.

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a warning to the United States and South Korea ahead of the joint military drills, which the two countries are scheduled to kick off next week.

Kim Yo Jong released a statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday.

She said North Korea always keeps an eye on the activities carried out by the US and South Korean militaries. The two countries will start engaging in large-scale military drills on March 13.

Kim said the Pacific does not belong to the United States or Japan. She warned that any military response to North Korea's strategic weapons tests will be regarded as a "clear declaration of war."

She added that the North is "always on standby to take appropriate, quick and overwhelming action at any time" according to the country's judgment.

Kim had warned in a statement last month that North Korea could use the Pacific as a "firing range" in response to US actions.

Agencies

PM Dahal Calls To Develop Women’s Entreprenurship And Self Employment
Mar 08, 2023
International Women’s Day History
Mar 08, 2023
UN Chief To Visit Kiev To Discuss Farm-export Deal Extension
Mar 08, 2023
Russia's Defense Minister Lays Out Strategy
Mar 08, 2023
Qatari Princess To Climb Annapurna I
Mar 07, 2023

More on International

DigitALL: Innovation And technology For Gender Equality By REUTERS 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
International Women’s Day History By Agencies 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
UN Chief To Visit Kiev To Discuss Farm-export Deal Extension By Agencies 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Russia's Defense Minister Lays Out Strategy By Agencies 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Turkey-Syria Quakes: Millions Of People Struggling To Return To Normal Life By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
China Increase Defense Budget By 7.2 Percent By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

PROYEL IN IWD 2023: Gender Equality And Empowerment Through DigitALL By Keshab Poudel Mar 08, 2023
Nepalese Delegation Members Address Various LDC’s Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2023
PM Dahal Calls To Develop Women’s Entreprenurship And Self Employment By Agencies Mar 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2023
Sichuan Airlines Announces Special Package From Nepal To Australia And Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2023
DPM Shrestha Stresses The Need For All Out Support To Build The Economy Of LDC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75