Xi, Putin hold Talks In Moscow

Xi, Putin hold Talks In Moscow

March 22, 2023, 7:15 a.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The two leaders have framed their relationship as one with "no limits."

Putin welcomed Xi to the Grand Kremlin Palace on Tuesday, the second day of his three-day trip. They discussed their shared goal of providing a counterbalance to the West. They hailed what they called a "new era."

The leaders agreed that their strengthened ties do not constitute a "military-political alliance." Instead, they are focusing on economic collaboration.

Putin says Russians are ready to meet China's growing demand for energy. He also promised to support Chinese businesses interested in replacing Western firms that have left Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese officials have billed the visit as a "peace mission."

At a news conference after the meeting, Xi said, "We are always for peace and dialogue. We are firmly standing on the right side of history."

Xi has put forward a plan that includes a de-escalation and, eventually, a ceasefire.

Putin threw his support behind the proposals.

He said, "We believe that many points of China's peace plan are in sync with Russian approaches and could form the basis for a peaceful settlement."

However, Putin said Ukrainian leaders and their allies have shown little willingness to end the war. He added that the West intends to fight Russia until the "last Ukrainian."

Agencies

Japan Pledges To Provide Ukraine With Non-lethal Equipment
Mar 22, 2023
Japan's PM Kishida Invites Modi To G7 Summit In Hiroshima
Mar 21, 2023
Xi, Putin Discuss Ukraine In Informal Meeting In Moscow
Mar 21, 2023
Nepal Army To Conduct Clean Mountain Campaign 2023
Mar 20, 2023
North Korea Says It Test-fired Tactical Ballistic Missile On Sunday
Mar 20, 2023

More on International

Japan Pledges To Provide Ukraine With Non-lethal Equipment By Agencies 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
Japan's PM Kishida Invites Modi To G7 Summit In Hiroshima By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Xi, Putin Discuss Ukraine In Informal Meeting In Moscow By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
North Korea Says It Test-fired Tactical Ballistic Missile On Sunday By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
FBI, Justice Department Investigating Chinese TikTok Parent: US Media By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Japan's Prime Minister Kishida To Unveil Free, Open Indo-Pacific Plan In India By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

IPCC: ‘Severe consequences’ of further warming in disaster-hit Himalayas By Joydeep Gupta Mar 22, 2023
Ghode Jatra Festival Concluded With Cavalry Show In Tundikhel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2023
The World Is In A Water Crisis. Agriculture Can Lead The Way Out Of It By Maria Helena Semedo Mar 21, 2023
Ghode Jatra Festival (Pahan Charhe पाहां चह्रे) 2023: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2023
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Thunder And Lightning In Hilly Region Of Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75