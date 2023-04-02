Russia Announces New Foreign Policy Aimed At Forming Anti-Western Coalition

Russia has approved a new foreign policy concept aimed at creating an anti-Western coalition and strengthening ties with China and India.

The government of President Vladimir Putin released the new Russian Foreign Policy Concept on Friday. It is the first revision of the concept since 2016.

In the document, Russia accuses the United States and other Western nations of launching what it calls a "hybrid war" in response to measures that Russia has taken to protect its important national interests in Ukraine.

It emphasizes the facts that Russia is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and one of the two largest nuclear states in the world.

The new strategy is also aimed at strengthening cooperation with China and India, so that a multipolar international order can be built.

On Friday, the Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank, said it is likely that the aim of Russia's new foreign policy concept is to support the Kremlin's attempts to promote a potential anti-Western coalition.

The institute also said that Putin previously used meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month to "increase attempts to rhetorically rally the rest of the world against the West."

The think tank noted, however, that "Russia's declining economic power and degraded military effort in Ukraine continue to offer little incentive to countries to express serious interest in the proposal."

It said that Russia likely released the new foreign policy concept on the eve of assuming the presidency of the UN Security Council "in order to set informational conditions for future rhetorical efforts at the UN aimed at forming an anti-Western coalition."

Meanwhile, on Saturday at a meeting attended by senior officials, Russia's defense chief Sergei Shoigu promised that Moscow will expand production of ammunition and arms, including both conventional and precision-guided weapons.

Days earlier, Shoigu visited a weapons plant and instructed the country's ammunition industry to boost the production of weapons. The West has recently been providing Ukraine with more military assistance.