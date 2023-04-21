UN Chief Calls For Eid Ceasefire In Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on forces fighting in Sudan to observe a ceasefire to coincide with the Eid holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday, Guterres said, "As an immediate priority, I appeal for a ceasefire to take place for at least three days to allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape."

The UN chief also said, "all parties to the conflict are Muslim" and "this is the right moment for a ceasefire to hold." He added, "We have been in contact with the parties" and "we believe it is possible."

International efforts are underway to resolve the crisis. Guterres earlier in the day virtually attended a meeting held by the African Union to discuss the situation.