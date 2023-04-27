WHO Foresees Rising Death Toll In Sudan

WHO Foresees Rising Death Toll In Sudan

April 27, 2023, 7:22 a.m.

The head of the World Health Organization has said he expects "many more" deaths in Sudan due to a lack of essential services as fighting continues in the country in Northeast Africa.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that there will be "many more deaths due to outbreaks, lack of access to food and water and disruptions to essential health services, including immunization" in Sudan.

He said only 16 percent of health facilities are functioning in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and paramedics, nurses and doctors are unable to access injured civilians.

Tedros said the WHO estimates a quarter of the lost lives could have been saved with access to basic hemorrhage control.

Gun battles are reportedly ongoing in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces despite a newly agreed 72-hour ceasefire.

The White House said on Wednesday that a second American has been killed in Sudan.

Agencies

Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Calls All Parties To Lend Support For Economic Recovery
Apr 27, 2023
Call With Xi Was 'Meaningful': Zelenskyy:
Apr 27, 2023
Fighters Captured Public Health Lab In Sudan: WHO
Apr 26, 2023
US President Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid
Apr 26, 2023
China Will Replace PCR Test With Antigen Test For Inbound Travelers
Apr 26, 2023

More on International

Call With Xi Was 'Meaningful': Zelenskyy: By Agencies 12 hours, 26 minutes ago
Fighters Captured Public Health Lab In Sudan: WHO By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
US President Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
China Will Replace PCR Test With Antigen Test For Inbound Travelers By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
NATO Head Visits Kyiv By Agencies 6 days, 12 hours ago
UN Chief Calls For Eid Ceasefire In Sudan By Agencies 6 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal And UK Reviewed The Overall State Of Nepal-UK Relationship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2023
SKBBL Was Honored With Two Awards For Its Performance. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2023
Dr. Kedar Bhakta Mathema Was Awarded A Japanese Decoration By Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 78 Positive Cases, 60 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2023
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Calls All Parties To Lend Support For Economic Recovery By Agencies Apr 27, 2023
Weather Forecast Brief Rain Is Likely At Few Places Of Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75