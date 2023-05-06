China, Russia Foreign Ministers Stress Unity

China, Russia Foreign Ministers Stress Unity before regional framework meeting

May 6, 2023, 8:29 a.m.

Russia says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang have underscored the solidarity between their countries.

Lavrov and Qin met on Thursday, one day before a foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation opens in India's southern state of Goa. The SCO is a regional framework on security and economic cooperation led by China and Russia.

Russia's foreign ministry says Lavrov and Qin discussed issues surrounding Ukraine, including how to resolve the conflict peacefully.

The ministry also says the ministers agreed to oppose neocolonialism. This suggests both sides confirmed their stances against the United States and other nations.

The ministers also separately met India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Analysts say Russia seeks to bolster economic ties with SCO members, including China and India, as Western nations are intensifying their sanctions against Moscow.

They add that China also hopes to showcase its unity with SCO members as a counterweight to the US, with which Beijing remains at odds in economic and security arenas.

Agencies

King Charles And Queen Camilla Are Crowned
May 06, 2023
Ten Important Sights King Charles III’s Coronation.
May 06, 2023
WHO Is Discussing Whether To Lift COVID-19 Emergency Declaration
May 05, 2023
Russian Leaders Shift Blame Over Drones
May 05, 2023
Nepalese Cricket Team Enhances Nepal’s International Name And Fame
May 04, 2023

More on International

King Charles And Queen Camilla Are Crowned By Agencies 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
Ten Important Sights King Charles III’s Coronation. By Agencies 14 hours, 43 minutes ago
Saudi Arabia To Start Talks Between Sudan's Warring Sides By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 24 minutes ago
Russian Leaders Shift Blame Over Drones By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Russian Accuses Ukraine Attacking Kremlin With Drones By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
Sudan's Warring Sides To Extend Ceasefire Agreement For Another 72 Hours By Agencies 5 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Saud Is In London To Attend King Charles III Coronation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023
Nawa Raj Dhakal Appointed CEO Of AEPC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023
Nepal, Nauru Establish Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023
COVID-19 No Longer Global Health Emergency: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thundershower Is Likely Few Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 17 Positive Cases And 57 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75