China, Russia Foreign Ministers Stress Unity

Russia says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang have underscored the solidarity between their countries.

Lavrov and Qin met on Thursday, one day before a foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation opens in India's southern state of Goa. The SCO is a regional framework on security and economic cooperation led by China and Russia.

Russia's foreign ministry says Lavrov and Qin discussed issues surrounding Ukraine, including how to resolve the conflict peacefully.

The ministry also says the ministers agreed to oppose neocolonialism. This suggests both sides confirmed their stances against the United States and other nations.

The ministers also separately met India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Analysts say Russia seeks to bolster economic ties with SCO members, including China and India, as Western nations are intensifying their sanctions against Moscow.

They add that China also hopes to showcase its unity with SCO members as a counterweight to the US, with which Beijing remains at odds in economic and security arenas.