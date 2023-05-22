Indian PM Modi Says He Will Do Everything He Can To Help Ukraine

May 22, 2023, 7:57 a.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Modi told Zelenskyy that the war in Ukraine has had multiple impacts on the world, but he said the effects have not only been economic and political. The prime minister said that the impacts on humanity and humanitarian values are the ones that concern him.

Modi assured Zelenskyy that he and his country will do everything they can to help Ukraine and to provide solutions for Ukraine's difficulties.

It was the first time that the two leaders had met in person, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February of last year.

Agencies

