US Secretary Of State Blinken To Visit China

The US government says Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China this week to meet senior Chinese officials in Beijing.

This will be Blinken's first trip to China as the top US diplomat. He will leave for China on Friday for a two-day visit.

The Chinese government has also announced Blinken's visit.

The State Department said in a statement that the secretary will raise "bilateral issues of concern, global and regional matters and potential cooperation on shared transnational challenges."

Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said Blinken is expected to exchange views with Chinese officials on US-China relations, peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kritenbrink said Blinken's visit aims to "establish communication channels that are open and empowered" in order to "manage competition that does not veer into conflict."

However, the assistant secretary was cautious about the outcome of the visit, saying the US side does not have "the intent of having some sort of breakthrough or transformation in the way that we deal with one another."

Blinken was originally scheduled to visit China in February. But the trip was postponed after an alleged Chinese spy balloon flew over US territory.