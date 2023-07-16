Russia To Take Part In China's Military Drills In Sea Of Japan

Russia To Take Part In China's Military Drills In Sea Of Japan

July 16, 2023, 7:43 a.m.

China's defense ministry says Russian forces will soon take part in Chinese military drills in the Sea of Japan. The move is apparently aimed at keeping the United States and Japan in check.

The Chinese defense ministry said on Saturday that the military's Northern Theater Command plans to stage the drills in the central region of the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said Russia will dispatch units of its navy and air force. It did not say what types of ships and aircraft will participate, or the exact location of the drills.

The defense ministry said the joint drills are designed to further elevate the coordination capability of the two militaries.

It also said the two countries aim to strengthen their capabilities to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, and respond to various security challenges.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement after their summit in March that the two countries will conduct regular joint patrols and military drills.

In June, the Chinese and Russian defense ministries announced that their air forces have conducted joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

Agencies

Belarus Says Its Soldiers Were Trained By Wagner Fighters
Jul 16, 2023
US Assistant Secretary Lu Calls On NC President Deuba
Jul 15, 2023
South Korea Urges China To Play Constructive Role In Dealing With North Korea
Jul 15, 2023
Putin Warns He Could Scrap Grain Deal With Ukraine
Jul 15, 2023
US, China Top Diplomats Agree To Maintain Communication Cannels
Jul 14, 2023

More on International

Belarus Says Its Soldiers Were Trained By Wagner Fighters By Agencies 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
South Korea Urges China To Play Constructive Role In Dealing With North Korea By Agencies 1 day ago
Putin Warns He Could Scrap Grain Deal With Ukraine By Agencies 1 day ago
US, China Top Diplomats Agree To Maintain Communication Cannels By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Biden, Putin Debate Future Of NATO By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Russian Presidential Spokesperson Calls NATO 'Offensive Alliance' By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Indian And Other Foreign Television Channels Will Be Shut Down In Nepal From July 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2023
Open PPA For Hydropower Projects Immediately: CNI By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2023
Weather Forest: Chance Of Heavy Rain In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2023
Nepal Exported Processed Grass To China, 10 Trucks Left By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2023
Ghantakarna Or Gathemangal Festival 2023: Different Myth and Stories By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2023
Lok Bahadur Thapa's Name Is Recommended As Permanent Representative to the United Nations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 15, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75