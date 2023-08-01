ISIS Was Responsible For Deadly Pakistan Blast, Says Amaq

ISIS Was Responsible For Deadly Pakistan Blast, Says Amaq

Aug. 1, 2023, 7:35 a.m.

A media outlet with links to Islamic State militants says the group was responsible for a deadly terror attack in Pakistan on Sunday.

At least 45 people were killed after an explosion hit an Islamic party's political rally in a northwestern Pakistani town, near the border with Afghanistan, according to local health authorities. More than 60 others were taken to hospital for treatment.

Pakistani police suspected that it was a suicide bombing.

The Amaq news agency on Monday said a fighter detonated his explosive jacket in the middle of a crowd of party members and senior officials.

It said the attack was conducted in the context of a war against democracy, which suggested the militant group's rejection of Pakistan's political parties and electoral systems.

Political parties are ramping up preparations for elections, as the term of the lower chamber of parliament expires in August. Concerns are growing over the impact the latest terror attack could have on their campaigns and possible subsequent attacks.

Agencies

NPT conference Prep Session Turn On Russia
Aug 01, 2023
Monetary Policy Is Liberal: NRB Governor Adhikari
Jul 31, 2023
Russian Kissiles Kill 4 In Ukraine; Russia Claims To Have Thwarted Drone Strike
Jul 31, 2023
Suicide Bomb Kills 39 At Pakistan Political Rally
Jul 31, 2023
Head Of Presidential Guard Declared Niger's New Leader Following Coup
Jul 30, 2023

More on South Asia

Suicide Bomb Kills 39 At Pakistan Political Rally By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Bhutan And India Discuss Plans To Further Expand Bilateral Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Bhutan’s Cabinet Directs For Banks Merger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 months ago
Power Cut Hits Millions In Pakistan By Agencies 6 months, 1 week ago
Bhutan’s Foreign Currency Reserve Is Dwindling By Agencies 8 months, 3 weeks ago
Bhutan’s Indian Rupees Reserve Shrinks Below Central Bank’s Required Threshold By Agencies 9 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal,China Border Talks Held In Humla, Security Officials Express commitment To Border Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2023
Nepal Is Just Completed 77 Percent Of Paddy Plantation Due To Poor Monsoon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2023
NPT conference Prep Session Turn On Russia By Agencies Aug 01, 2023
Weather Forest: Light to moderate rain is likely To Occur At some Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2023
IFC Vice President Susan M. Lund Arrives on a Three-Day Visit to Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2023
NEA Planted Trees Throughout The Country. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75