Pakistanis To Vote In General Election On Thursday

Pakistanis To Vote In General Election On Thursday

Feb. 8, 2024, 8:10 a.m.

Voters in Pakistan will cast their ballots in a general election on Thursday amid political and economic turmoil.

More than 5,000 candidates are vying for 336 seats in the parliament.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who leads the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, could not run in the election as he was found guilty of corruption and later of leaking state secrets.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who heads the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, is seen as a leading contender. Experts say he enjoys good relations with the military, which has a strong influence on politics, and may win back power.

The election has been tainted by violence. Two explosions occurred near the offices of two candidates in the southwestern province of Balochistan on Wednesday, killing 24 people. The blasts are believed to have been intended to interfere with the vote.

Pakistan has a population of 240 million and is regarded as a virtual nuclear power.

In 2022 it was struck by devastating floods that reportedly inundated one-third of its land. Major industries, including agriculture, were hard hit. The nation remains in economic turmoil as a result of soaring prices and rising unemployment.

It remains to be seen whether the administration that will take the helm of the country can bring about stability in politics and the economy.

Agencies

Balkrishna Sama Remembered
Feb 08, 2024
Nepal Exported Cement Worth Rs. 1.76 Billion In Last Six Months
Feb 06, 2024
Israel Says Half Hamas Fighters Taken Out, Sinwar On Run
Feb 06, 2024
DPM Khadka For Speeding Up Kathmandu-Tarai Expressway
Feb 05, 2024
Netanyahu Says Israel Won't Compromise In Negotiations With Hamas
Feb 05, 2024

More on South Asia

Pakistan's Ex-prime minister Khan Sentenced To 14 Years In Jail For Corruption By Agencies 1 week ago
Prime Minister Hasina’s Party Secured Two Third Majority In Bangladesh General Elections By Agencies 1 month ago
Bangladesh Set To Hold General Election On Sunday By Agencies 1 month ago
Bangladesh Proves As 'Success Story' In Nuclear Power: IAEA Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 months ago
Bhutan’s LDC Graduation Is Not Problem Free: Un Under Secretary Fatima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 months, 3 weeks ago
ISIS Was Responsible For Deadly Pakistan Blast, Says Amaq By Agencies 6 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Call For Degazetting the Shivapuri-Nagarjun National Park By Batu Uprety Feb 08, 2024
16thPeriodic Plan for Delivering Basic Services and Fundamental Rights? By Dr. Chandra Lal Pandey Feb 08, 2024
USAID Announces $1.37 Million To Support Jajarkot Earthquake Recovery Efforts In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2024
Balkrishna Sama Remembered By Agencies Feb 08, 2024
Chinese Football Team In Kathmandu To Play Friendly Match By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi And Gandaki Province, Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 08, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75