Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places of Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Province

March 7, 2025, 8:16 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain in few places of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi province. Partly cloudy to mainly fair in Sudur Paschim, Lumbini, Madhesh and Karnali Province.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country.

