Trump Appears In Court In Washington

Trump Appears In Court In Washington

Aug. 4, 2023, 7:06 a.m.

Former US President Donald Trump appeared in court on Thursday in Washington to answer charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He pleaded not guilty.

Trump made the appearance at a courthouse that has hosted dozens of trials stemming from the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith unveiled the indictment on Tuesday. He said Trump lost the election but "was determined to remain in power."

The indictment says Trump knowingly pushed false claims of voter fraud. It was the third time he has been indicted in four months.

Trump spoke to reporters after appearing in court. He said, "When you look at what's happening, this is the persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America."

He added that it was a "sad day" for the country.

One Trump supporter who was outside the courthouse said, "I wanted to witness the election interference firsthand, so I don't have to get it from the news the fake news."

A protester on the scene said, "January 6 was appalling. He could incite people to storm my Capitol and tear it down and threaten people."

Trump is the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. He has said that he would continue his candidacy even if he is convicted.

Agencies

Shrestha Recommended Chief Justice
Aug 04, 2023
Over 10,000 Civilians Killed In Russia's Invasion, Ukrainian Prosecutor Says
Aug 04, 2023
Russia, Ukraine Escalate Drone Attacks
Aug 03, 2023
US, European Countries Evacuate Nationals From Niger As Unrest Spreads
Aug 03, 2023
Russia Objects To NATO Buildup At NPT Preparatory Meeting
Aug 02, 2023

More on International

Over 10,000 Civilians Killed In Russia's Invasion, Ukrainian Prosecutor Says By Agencies 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Russia, Ukraine Escalate Drone Attacks By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
US, European Countries Evacuate Nationals From Niger As Unrest Spreads By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Russia Objects To NATO Buildup At NPT Preparatory Meeting By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump Indicted For Election Interference By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
NPT conference Prep Session Turn On Russia By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Upper Tamakoshi Faced A Significant Setback This Year Due To Low Water Flow: CEO Mohan Prasad Gautam By A Correspondent Aug 04, 2023
Shrestha Recommended Chief Justice By Agencies Aug 04, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali, Sudur Paschim, Bagmati and Kosi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2023
Nepali Shenanigans By Hemang Dixit Aug 03, 2023
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL: A Maiden Century By Keshab Poudel Aug 03, 2023
KU And Australia’s Crown Institute Of Higher Education Signed Historic Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75