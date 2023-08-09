Niger's Elite Army Begin Advancing Toward Capital's Airport

Niger's Elite Army Begin Advancing Toward Capital's Airport

Aug. 9, 2023, 7:47 a.m.

Elite units of Niger's army have started advancing towards the airport of the capital Niamey, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported reports Russian news agency TAss.

According to it, elite units of the Niger army "are advancing towards the presidential palace and the airport." The TV channel does not report the number of units moving toward these sites or their intentions.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become head of state. During the coup, Tchiani headed the presidential guard, units of which physically seized President Bazoum and continue to hold him and his family at his residence.

At an emergency summit on July 30, ECOWAS leaders demanded that the rebels reinstate the president and restore constitutional order to the country. The ECOWAS states gave Niger rebels one week to meet these demands. On August 4, the militaries of the ECOWAS member states announced that their emergency meeting had developed a contingency plan for intervention in Niger. The ECOWAS ultimatum expired on August 7. However, the Al Arabiya TV channel reports, citing a statement by the regional organization's defense ministers, that the ECOWAS military leadership recognized the inadvisability of using force against Niger. At the same time, it decided to increase sanctions pressure to force the rebels to release Bazoum.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Monsoon Floods Kills Over A Dozen People, Eight Missing Across Nepal
Aug 09, 2023
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Bagmati And Madesh Provinces
Aug 09, 2023
Beijing Records Heaviest Rainfall in 140 years
Aug 08, 2023
Madhesh Province Received A Good Rainfall, Ending Weeks Of Drought And Heat
Aug 08, 2023
Weather Forest: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of Madesh And Bagmati Provinces
Aug 08, 2023

More on International

China's Exports Post Biggest Drop In 3 Years By Agencies 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Beijing Records Heaviest Rainfall in 140 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Chinese, Russian Foreign Ministers Reconfirm Bilateral Unity By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Record-breaking Rainfall Causing Extensive Damage In China By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
30 Killed After Train Derails In Southern Pakistan By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sentenced To Three Years In Prison By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Monsoon Floods Kills Over A Dozen People, Eight Missing Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023
EU Ambassador To Nepal Deprez Pays Farewell Call On President Paudel By Agencies Aug 09, 2023
ADB To Make Additional Investment In Siddharthanagar Municipality By Agencies Aug 09, 2023
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Bagmati And Madesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2023
Nepal's Tiger Success Story: The Inconvenient Truth By Arup Rajouria Aug 08, 2023
NAGDHUNA TUNNEL: Rescue Tunnel Breakthrough By Keshab Poudel Aug 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75