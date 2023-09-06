Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Celebration Of Lord Krishna’s Birth Day

Krisna Janmashtami, the joyful celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, is an important Hindu festival that unites people in adoration and joy. One feature of this auspicious occasion that never fails to delight is the wonderful selection of milk-based desserts that embellish the festive plates as devotees fast, sing devotional songs, and take part in colorful processions. Today is official holiday in Nepal.

Thousands of devotees have already gathered in Krishna Temple in Patan to worship lord Krishna.

The joyful festival of Janmashtami, the anniversary of the birth of Lord Krishna, is marked with great enthusiasm and devotion throughout India. The event will be celebrated with great fanfare on September 6 and 7 this year because it falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad.

Devotees, who observe fast on Janmashtami, should have the only single meal a day before Janmashtami. On fasting day, devotees take Sankalpa to observe a day-long fast and to break it on the next day when both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over. Some devotees break the fast when either Rohini Nakshatra or Ashtami Tithi is over. Sankalpa is taken after finishing morning rituals and the day-long fasting begins with Sankalpa.

The time to perform Krishna Puja is during Nishita Kaal which is the midnight as per Vedic time-keeping. Devotees perform detailed ritualistic Puja during midnight and it involves all sixteen steps which are part of Shodashopachara (षोडशोपचार) Puja Vidhi. Please check Krishna Janmashtami Puja Vidhi which lists all Puja steps for Janmashtami along with Vedic Mantra to perform the Puja.

Lord Krishna is considered as the incarnation of Lord Bishnu, the protector of human beings from evil, injustice and devilish forces.

He is also regarded as the proponent of the three principles of Gyanayog, Karmayog and Bhaktiyog.

Shri Krishna Janmastami is celebrated in a grand manner to cherish the good deeds of Lord Krishna for a happy and prosperous life.

Lord Krishna, born to Basudev and Devaki and held prisoner by Kansha in Mathura, guided humanity on the path of knowledge, truth and immortality, the legend says.

Lord Krishna is also known as “Gopal” for his dedicated service to the cows as a herder.

He is also known as “Manmohan” for the melodies he used to play on his flute, charming everyone.

Devotees throng the temples of Lord Krishna including famous Shri Krishna Temple of Mangal Bazaar in Lalitpur.

The renowned and artistic Shri Krishna Temple made of stones was built by the then King of Patan, Siddhi Narsingh Malla.

Various religious organizations and institutions celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna by organising colourful processions with the idols of Lord Krishna flanked by decorative portraits.

Devotees, especially women, spend the night chanting prayers and devotional songs, dancing and lighting oil-fed lamps.

Fasting Rules on Krishna Janmashtami

No grains should be consumed during Janmashtami fasting until the fast is broken on next day after Sunrise. All rules followed during Ekadashi fasting should be followed during Janmashtami fasting also.

Parana which means breaking the fast should be done at an appropriate time. For Krishna Janmashtami fasting, Parana is done on next day after Sunrise when Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra are over. If Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra do not get over before Sunset then fast can be broken during the daytime when either Ashtami Tithi or Rohini Nakshatra is over. When neither Ashtami Tithi nor Rohini Nakshatra is over before Sunset or even Hindu Midnight (also known as Nishita Time) one should wait to get them over before breaking the fast.