G20 Summit Adopts Leaders' Declaration Avoiding Direct Condemnation Of Russia

The leaders of the Group of 20 nations have adopted a consensus declaration that avoids wording directly condemning Russia.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chairs this year's G20 summit in New Delhi, announced on Saturday that the declaration had been adopted. His announcement was met with applause from the bloc's leaders.

In regard to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the leaders' declaration states, "all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition." It also says, "the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible."

India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said "a considerable time was spent especially in the last few days in regard to geopolitical issues which really centered around the war in Ukraine." He stressed India's efforts as the chair to find common ground in light of sharp differences between the United States and other Western nations and Russia.

The New Delhi declaration failed to include the wording agreed at last year's G20 summit in Indonesia condemning Russia by name.

Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson reacted on social media, saying that the "G20 has nothing to be proud of."

The declaration also calls for the resumption and full implementation of the grain deal that allows exports of Ukrainian farm products through the Black Sea.

The New Delhi declaration stresses the necessity to meet demand in developing and least developed countries.

The G20 leaders will continue discussions in Sunday's sessions before they wrap up the two-day summit.