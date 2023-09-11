Biden Says He Talked With Chinese Premier At G20

US President Joe Biden has said he talked with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in India.

Biden told reporters in Vietnam on Sunday that Li and he had exchanged words about developing countries and other matters.

During the news conference, Biden criticized Beijing for supporting state-owned companies in various ways. He said, "China is beginning to change some of the rules of the game, in terms of trade and other issues."

At the same time, he is seeking a stable US-China relationship through a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said he hopes to see Xi sooner than later.

Regarding Taiwan, Biden was asked if China's economic slowdown could cause the Chinese leadership to decide to invade Taiwan.

Biden said, "China has a difficult economic problem right now for a whole range of reasons," and that he does not think this would trigger China's invasion.

He said it is the opposite, adding that China "probably doesn't have the same capacity that it had before."