Biden Says He Talked With Chinese Premier At G20

Biden Says He Talked With Chinese Premier At G20

Sept. 11, 2023, 8 a.m.

US President Joe Biden has said he talked with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in India.

Biden told reporters in Vietnam on Sunday that Li and he had exchanged words about developing countries and other matters.

During the news conference, Biden criticized Beijing for supporting state-owned companies in various ways. He said, "China is beginning to change some of the rules of the game, in terms of trade and other issues."

At the same time, he is seeking a stable US-China relationship through a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said he hopes to see Xi sooner than later.

Regarding Taiwan, Biden was asked if China's economic slowdown could cause the Chinese leadership to decide to invade Taiwan.

Biden said, "China has a difficult economic problem right now for a whole range of reasons," and that he does not think this would trigger China's invasion.

He said it is the opposite, adding that China "probably doesn't have the same capacity that it had before."

Agencies

US, Vietnam to boost ties to 'comprehensive strategic partnership'
Sep 11, 2023
Drukair's First Commercial Flight At Pokhara Int'l Airport
Sep 10, 2023
G20 Summit Adopts Leaders' Declaration Avoiding Direct Condemnation Of Russia
Sep 10, 2023
‘India’s G20 Presidency Has Become A Symbol Of Inclusion, Of Sabka Saath,’ says PM Modi
Sep 09, 2023
Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Exceeds 100
Sep 09, 2023

More on International

US, Vietnam to boost ties to 'comprehensive strategic partnership' By Agencies 13 hours, 49 minutes ago
G20 Summit Adopts Leaders' Declaration Avoiding Direct Condemnation Of Russia By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Over 2,000 Dead In Morocco Quake, Rescue Efforts Continue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
North Korea Marks 75th Anniversary By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Voters In Maldives Set To Choose New President By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
G20 Leaders Gather In India Without Putin, Xi By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Mugu District Connected To National Grid Through 33 kV By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2023
Startup Summit Nepal 2023 Opened In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2023
MD Ghising And Armed Police Chief Aryal Jointly Inaugurated Electric Vehicle Charging Station In Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2023
Defense Secretary Sharma Delivered The Results Within 24 Hours Of PM’s Directions By LIATILE PUTSOA Sep 11, 2023
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2023
Himalaya Airlines Inaugurates Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu Flight Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75