World Leaders Revisit Aid To Ukraine At UN General Assembly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made many appeals to world leaders since Russian forces launched their invasion. On Tuesday, he urged delegates to the United Nations General Assembly to "act united" in Ukraine's defense.

Zelenskyy appeared at the assembly in person for the first time since the beginning of the war. He had previously seen leaders from India, South Africa, and elsewhere refuse to take sides. Now, he has heard those from Brazil criticize Western military aid. Still, he pressed ahead with his pitch.

Zelenskyy said, "The goal of the present war against Ukraine is to turn our land, our people, our lives, our resources into a weapon against you against the international rules-based order."

He added that he is working on preparing a global peace summit. He invited those in the assembly who "do not tolerate" aggression to join him.

US President Joe Biden is the only leader from among the five permanent members of the Security Council to attend the assembly. Ahead of Zelenskyy's remarks, warned that no nation can be secure if Ukraine is "carved up." He took the opportunity to condemn the Russians.

Biden said, "We have to stand up to this naked aggression today and deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow. That's why the United States together with our allies and partners around the world will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has served as a mediator during the war. He offered to step in again, saying he will keep trying to end the fighting and protect Ukraine's independence.