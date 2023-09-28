Xi Vows To Open Up Chinese Markets Ahead Of Belt And Road Forum

Sept. 28, 2023, 7:55 a.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed determination to continue opening up domestic markets by increasing multinational cooperation and strengthening China's power to attract foreign capital.

State-run CCTV reported that his remarks were made at a meeting of top leaders of the Communist Party on Wednesday.

Xi stressed the merits of China acceding to the World Trade Organization in 2001, saying the country has become a major trading partner for over 140 countries and regions and contributed to global economic growth.

He also showed eagerness to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership or CPTPP, of which Japan is a member.

Xi's speech, made ahead of next month's Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, appears to reflect China's desire to rebuild its stalled economy.

Xi lashed out against recent moves by the United States to limit exports to China by citing security reasons. He stressed the need to oppose protectionism and the politicization of economic and trade issues.

Xi also voiced his intention to participate in reforming the WTO, saying he will actively promote the restoration of the normal operation of the global trade body's dispute settlement mechanism.

Agencies

