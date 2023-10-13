G7 Finance Ministers Condemn Hamas 'Terror Attacks'

Oct. 13, 2023, 9:56 a.m.

Finance ministers from the Group of 7 nations have joined central bank governors to release a statement condemning what they call "terror attacks" by Hamas. They also expressed their solidarity with the Israeli people.

The officials held talks on Thursday in Marrakech, Morocco, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi chaired the talks. He said the fighting was not originally on the agenda but that he and his colleagues spent a lot of time discussing the possible repercussions, including on financial markets and energy prices.

He added that it is still less than a week since the conflict broke out, so he and other leaders will pay close attention to how it will affect the economy.

They also revisited their support for Ukraine and said they will counter any attempts by Russia to "evade and undermine" sanctions. They invited Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko to join the meeting.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda Kazuo said the war in Ukraine has made it difficult to navigate monetary policy. He also said that the situation in the Middle East adds to the uncertainty.

Agencies

