Tihar, Yampanchak And Dipawali 2023: Kag Tihar Today

Tihar, the festival of lights and flowers, also known as Yamapanchak is beginning from Saturday.

This period is also known as Yama Panchak, adding the name to Yamaraj, the god of death. According to folklore and legend, Yamaraj is the God who provides karma according to the auspicious deeds done by man all his life. During Yama Panchak, he comes to celebrate Bhai tika at his sisters' invitation to the earth.

The five-day Yama Panchak begin with people lighting butter lamps and worshipping Yama, the god of death. It heralds the beginning of Tihar, also called the festival of lights, and is observed by performing various rituals as per the Vedic tradition.

The first day is called Kag Tihar when crows are worshiped as the messengers of death. The second day is Kukur Tihar when dogs are worshiped as protectors of the house.

The third day is famous as Gai Tihar and Laxmi Puja. On this day, cows are worshipped early in the morning. The cow is regarded as the mother and Laxmi, the goddess of wealth by Hindus.

Houses are decorated with colourful lights during Tihar. There is a tradition of people going door-to-door performing traditional bhailo songs. The fourth day of the festival is Govardhan Puja when oxen are worshiped.

Tihar is celebrated from Trayodashi of Kartik to Dwitiya of Kartik Sukla Paksha. This year, it falls from November 11 to November 15.

Yamapanchak is celebrated for five days. Goddess Laxmi and brothers are worshipped during the Yamapanchak.

Nepal Calendar Determination Committee (Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Samiti), stated that the auspicious hour for this year’s Bhai tika is at 10: 51 am on Wednesday, November 15.

Surya Prasad Dhungel, the Executive Director of the Committee, emphasized that 10:51 am holds particular significance, however, Bhai Tika can be exchanged between sisters and brothers throughout the day on November 15.

According to him, Kaag Tihar falls on November 11. Kag (crow) is called Yama, the god of death and is worshipped in the morning.

Kukur Tihar and Laxmi puja fall on the same day on Sunday. Dog is worshipped in the morning and Laxmi Puja is celebrated in the evening. Laxmi Pooja is celebrated by worshipping the goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth.

Gai puja falls on November 13, Govardan Puja, Hali Puja, Mha Puja and Nepal Sambat 1144 falls on November 14 and Bhai Puja or Kija Puja on November 15, he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor of the Bhaktapur Municipality, priest of

Taleju and other concerned authorities unanimously made a decision to celebrate Tihar festival for four days.

Issuing a press notice, the municipality stated that, Kaag Tihar falls on November 11, Laxmi Puja on November 12, Mha Puja on November 13 and Kija Puja on November 14. Central Office Committee of Joshi Society of Patan has also decided to celebrate Tihar festival for four days like in Bhaktapur.