Bhai Tika 2023 Celebrated

Bhai Tika 2023 Celebrated

Nov. 16, 2023, 10:03 a.m.

The Nepalis have celebrated Bhai Tika today, the last day of the five-day festival, Tihar.

Sisters have offered colourful tika to their brothers, wishing them a long life and good health as well as wealth. They also provided delicious foods to their brothers.

Similarly, brothers also offered colourful tika to their sisters and provided gifts. Although the auspicious hour to put tika was 10:51 am today, people were found heading towards their destinations to put tika in the entire day as tika could be offered throughout the day.

Likewise, Balgopal Temple located in Ranipokhari was opened today for those who have no sisters and brothers of their own. They throng the temple and receive tika.

The temple is opened every year on Bhai Tika. (RSS)

Agencies

Biden, Xi Wrap Up Talks Aimed At Relations Reset
Nov 16, 2023
UN Security Council Approves Resolution Calling For ‘Humanitarian Pauses’ In Gaza
Nov 16, 2023
Israeli Defense Forces Says Weapons Found In Gaza Hospital Prove It Was ‘Unequivocally’ Used For Terror
Nov 16, 2023
Bhai Tika 2023: 10:51 AM Auspicious Hour
Nov 15, 2023
Nearly 300,000 Rally In Washington For Israel, Hostages’ Release
Nov 15, 2023

More on Festivals and Culture

Bhai Tika 2023: 10:51 AM Auspicious Hour By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Newar Community Across Nepal And Indian State Of Sikkim Observed Mha Puja 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Newar Community All Over Nepal Celebrated Nepal Sambat 1144 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Govardhan Puja 2023: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Gai Tihar 2023: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Lakshmi Puja Or Diwali Puja 2023: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Biden, Xi Wrap Up Talks Aimed At Relations Reset By Agencies Nov 16, 2023
UN Security Council Approves Resolution Calling For ‘Humanitarian Pauses’ In Gaza By Agencies Nov 16, 2023
Israeli Defense Forces Says Weapons Found In Gaza Hospital Prove It Was ‘Unequivocally’ Used For Terror By Agencies Nov 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2023
Nearly 300,000 Rally In Washington For Israel, Hostages’ Release By Agencies Nov 15, 2023
Israeli Troops Fighting Against Hamas ‘In Certain Part’ Of Gaza’s Main Hospital By Agencies Nov 15, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75