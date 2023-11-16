Bhai Tika 2023 Celebrated

The Nepalis have celebrated Bhai Tika today, the last day of the five-day festival, Tihar.

Sisters have offered colourful tika to their brothers, wishing them a long life and good health as well as wealth. They also provided delicious foods to their brothers.

Similarly, brothers also offered colourful tika to their sisters and provided gifts. Although the auspicious hour to put tika was 10:51 am today, people were found heading towards their destinations to put tika in the entire day as tika could be offered throughout the day.

Likewise, Balgopal Temple located in Ranipokhari was opened today for those who have no sisters and brothers of their own. They throng the temple and receive tika.

The temple is opened every year on Bhai Tika. (RSS)