More Hostages Freed Under Extended Truce

Israeli forces and Hamas militants have accused each other of violating their truce. However, five days in, they are maintaining the ceasefire. And their pause has made room for the release of more captives.

Israeli officials announced on Tuesday that another 12 hostages have been freed. In response, the Israelis let another 30 Palestinian prisoners go.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to bring all hostages home "without exception."

Netanyahu said, "We are committed to completing our missions: freeing all the hostages; eliminating this terrorist organization above and below ground; and, of course, ensuring that Gaza will not return to what it was."

Netanyahu's commanders say their forces are "ready" to resume fighting. However, a senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, brushed off the comments, saying the threats are intended to appeal to an Israeli audience.

The extended pause has allowed aid workers to deliver more supplies in the Gaza Strip. They have provided civilians with food, water and medicine. US negotiators are hoping their efforts will help further the extension. US media report CIA Director William Burns headed to Qatar to try to broker a deal.