Putin Declares Candidacy For Presidential Election

Dec. 8, 2023, 9:27 p.m.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has declared his candidacy for the country's leadership election scheduled for March next year.

Putin announced his intention to run in the presidential race on Friday after a ceremony at the Kremlin to honor Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Putin, who was elected president for the first time in 2000, will run for a fifth term. If elected, he will remain in office until 2030.

Russian media say Putin effectively started his campaign when an event praising his achievements opened in Moscow last month.

The election is scheduled for March 17. Putin's announcement comes a day after Russia's parliament formerly decided on the date.

Observers say Putin is certain to win because there is no other viable candidate.

Putin says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has become a battle with the West. He maintains Ukraine's counteroffensive has failed, and he is calling on the Russian people to unite.

Some countries are concerned that Putin could further solidify his political foundation and intensify the invasion.

Agencies

