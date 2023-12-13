IDF Has Begun Pumping Seawater Into Hamas Tunnels In Gaza: Report

Wall Street Journal says tactic still at early stage and being evaluated; IDF chief has said it’s ‘a good idea,’ but environmentalists and some US officials have voiced concern

Dec. 13, 2023, 7:55 a.m.

The IDF has started pumping seawater into Hamas’s underground tunnel system in Gaza, a move aimed at destroying the Palestinian terror group’s subterranean network of passages and hideaways and driving its operatives above ground, a report said Tuesday.

The development was reported by The Wall Street Journal, which earlier this month reported that the tactic was under “consideration” and that the Israel Defense Forces had set up five large water pumps near the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, capable of flooding the tunnels within weeks by pumping thousands of cubic meters of water per hour into them.

On Tuesday, citing US officials briefed on the Israeli military’s operations, the American outlet reported that the operation was at an early stage and that the utility of the tactic was still being considered.

It said the method is one out of a few others weighed to tackle the tunnels, including airstrikes, use of liquid explosives, and dispatching dogs, drones and robots into the network.

IDF chief Herzi Halevi said last week that flooding the tunnels is “a good idea, but I won’t comment on its specifics.

US President Joe Biden was asked Tuesday about the report.

“With regard to the flooding of the tunnels… There (are) assertions being made that there [are] no hostages in any of these tunnels, but I don’t know that for a fact,” Biden said in response to a question on the matter during a press conference at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky.

“I do know that, though, every civilian death is an absolute tragedy, and Israel has stated its intent to match its words with actions,” the American president added.

Israel has vowed to topple Hamas after the October 7 massacres, in which some 3,000 Palestinian terrorists stormed across the border from Gaza and slaughtered some 1,200 people, mostly civilians massacred amid brutal atrocities, and took around 240 hostages.

Environmental experts have warned that the move could have long-lasting effects on the groundwater in the Strip.

According to WSJ’s earlier report, opinions within the Biden administration on the flooding tactic have been mixed, with some officials expressing concern while others said they back Israel’s efforts to destroy the tunnels and that there isn’t necessarily any American opposition.

Among the concerns cited by the newspaper were potential damage to Gaza’s aquifer and soil, if seawater and hazardous substances in the tunnels seep into them, as well as the possible impact on the foundations of buildings.

In 2015, the Egyptian military flooded several smuggling tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip’s southern border.

Agencies

UN General Assembly Calls For Humanitarian Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas Conflict
Dec 13, 2023
COP 28: Climate Delegates Argue Over Wording Of Draft Agreement
Dec 12, 2023
Hamas Battalions Once ‘Considered Invincible’ Now ‘On Verge Of Collapse: Israeli Defense Minister ’
Dec 12, 2023
Israeli official: Killing Hamas leader is key
Dec 11, 2023
Israeli Attacks On Gaza's Khan Younis May Last 3 To 4 Weeks
Dec 10, 2023

More on International

UN General Assembly Calls For Humanitarian Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas Conflict By Agencies 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
North Korea Is Grooming Successor Of Kim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours ago
COP 28: Climate Delegates Argue Over Wording Of Draft Agreement By Agencies 1 day ago
Hamas Battalions Once ‘Considered Invincible’ Now ‘On Verge Of Collapse: Israeli Defense Minister ’ By Agencies 1 day ago
Israeli official: Killing Hamas leader is key By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Israeli Attacks On Gaza's Khan Younis May Last 3 To 4 Weeks By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Sunkoshi-Marin Tunnel Project Is Making Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny In The Katmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2023
European Union And Save The Children To Handover 800 Winter Tents To Earthquake Affected People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2023
Himalaya Airlines Resumes Flight For Kathmandu-Chongqing-Kathmandu Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2023
FM Saud Calls On Qatari PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Modest Snowfall Is Likely In Few Places Of High Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 12, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75