Israel Steps Up Gaza Attacks, Some Hostages Reportedly Held In Central Area

Israel Steps Up Gaza Attacks, Some Hostages Reportedly Held In Central Area

Dec. 28, 2023, 7:25 a.m.

Israeli forces appear to be intensifying their offensive in the central and other parts of the Gaza Strip, while a media report says Hamas may be holding some hostages in the central area.

The military is believed to have carried out a large airstrike in central Gaza on Wednesday. Footage posted on social media shows black smoke rising from the Bureij refugee camp.

The military said on Tuesday it had expanded its ground operation to the central area of the enclave, in addition to the efforts underway in the northern and southern parts. The airstrike was likely conducted to support troops on the ground.

About 130 hostages are said to still be held by Hamas. The Jerusalem Post quoted military sources as saying Hamas may have some hostages in central Gaza.

A house was bombed on Wednesday in Khan Younis in the south. The military believes Hamas leaders are hiding in the area. Health authorities in Gaza said 20 people were confirmed dead in the strike.

The authorities also said 195 people died over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll since the start of the conflict to 21,110.

Agencies

China, India Top Buyers Of Russia's Oil Product Exports: Russian Deputy PM
Dec 28, 2023
Israel Hits Over 100 Targets In Airstrikes
Dec 27, 2023
Putin Calls For Unity Among Former Soviet States
Dec 27, 2023
Nepal-China Media Summit Inaugurated
Dec 26, 2023
Israel Says It Has Destroyed Main Hamas Command In Gaza Tunnel
Dec 26, 2023

More on International

China, India Top Buyers Of Russia's Oil Product Exports: Russian Deputy PM By Agencies 15 hours, 52 minutes ago
Israel Hits Over 100 Targets In Airstrikes By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Putin Calls For Unity Among Former Soviet States By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Israel Says It Has Destroyed Main Hamas Command In Gaza Tunnel By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
Netanyahu Vows To Fight 'Until The End' By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
Hamas Believes 5 Hostages Were Killed In Israeli Airstrike By Agencies 4 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Bring Melamchi Water To Kathmandu As Soon As possible, Directed PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati And Koshi And Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2023
Government Is Unable To Perform As My Aspiration: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2023
Weather Forecast: Snowfall Is Likely In High Mountains of Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2023
Nepal Launched Decent Work Country Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2023
Nepal-China Media Summit Inaugurated By Agencies Dec 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75