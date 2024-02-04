US, UK Militaries Conduct Additional Strikes Against Houthis

Feb. 4, 2024, 8:22 a.m.

The US government has announced that the militaries of the US and the UK, with the support of other countries, conducted strikes against 13 Houthi locations in Yemen.

The strikes focused on 36 targets.

The previous coalition strikes took place in mid-January.

The US military says that the Houthis continue to attack commercial vessels, as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released a statement on Saturday that says the strikes are intended to further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

He said the targets were associated with Houthis' weapons storage facilities deep underground, missile systems and launchers, air defense and radar systems.

Austin added that the collective action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to bear further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks.

