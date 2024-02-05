Netanyahu Says Israel Won't Compromise In Negotiations With Hamas

Feb. 5, 2024, 8:34 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Israel will not agree to any deal that requires it to compromise. This comes as negotiations with Hamas continue.

Netanyahu made the remark at a government meeting on Sunday.

He said that 17 of the 24 Hamas battalions in Gaza have been destroyed. The prime minister promised to deal with the remaining ones. He said that most of them are in the southern strip and in Rafah.

More than 1 million displaced people are taking shelter in Rafah. The city is currently overcrowded.

Netanyahu mentioned the negotiations with Hamas. He said, "We will not agree to every deal, and not at any price." Qatar and other countries are serving as mediators in the negotiations between the two sides. The talks are aimed at bringing about a ceasefire and the release of the hostages being held in Gaza.

Israel has been continuing its military operations in southern Gaza, especially around Khan Younis. The city is believed to be a key stronghold of the Palestinian Islamic group.

Health authorities in the Strip say the death toll from Israel's military offensive reached 27,365 on Sunday.

On Friday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh issued a statement. In it, he stressed that he intends to seek a permanent ceasefire.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to embark on a trip to the Middle East on Sunday. He is scheduled to visit countries, such as Qatar, Egypt and Israel.

Agencies

