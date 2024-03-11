Biden-Trump Rematch Kicks Off In Battleground State

US President Joe Biden and the presumptive Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump, have kicked off their rematch in the November presidential election. Biden and Trump both campaigned in Georgia, one of the important battleground states.

Biden hosted a rally in Atlanta, the state capital, on Saturday.

Biden said: "It's not hyperbole to suggest our freedoms are literally on the ballot this November. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans are trying to take our freedoms away."

Biden called out his opponent's stance on reproductive rights and other highly contested issues.

Trump rallied 100 kilometers away from Atlanta.

He called Biden "a threat to democracy" and accused him of "weaponizing" governments and the department of justice. Trump is facing 91 felony charges in four criminal cases.

He said "Together, we will turn the page forever on the miserable nightmare of the Biden presidency."