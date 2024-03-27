Suicide Attack In Pakistan Kills 6, Including Chinese Engineers

An explosive-laden vehicle has rammed into a convoy in northwestern Pakistan, causing a blast that has killed five Chinese engineers and one Pakistani driver.
The explosion occurred on Tuesday on a major road in a mountainous area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The convoy was heading for a dam construction site.
Police said the convoy was carrying engineers and security workers involved in the dam project. They explained that one vehicle fell into a gorge after the blast, causing the six deaths.
The police believe this is a suicide bombing targeting Chinese construction personnel. They say a man who is believed to be the attacker also died.
Pakistan has seen a series of attacks believed to have been carried out by armed groups disgruntled with China.
An armed group stormed a port facility in Gwadar in southwestern Pakistan last Wednesday. The site is known as a key base for the China-led Belt and Road initiative.
