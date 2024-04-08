Russia Says Ukrainian Drone attacks hit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia says Ukrainian drone attacks have struck the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine denies the accusation.

The plant is located in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia.

Russia's state nuclear agency, Rosatom, claimed on Sunday that the Ukrainian drone attacks hit the dome of the plant's No.6 reactor and an area near a canteen.

It said three people were injured but the damage to the plant was not critical and radiation levels in and around the facility were normal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has experts stationed at the plant. The IAEA said, "Damage at unit 6 has not compromised nuclear safety, but this is a serious incident" with the potential "to undermine integrity of the reactor's containment system."

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement that "Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must cease immediately." He did not mention who carried out the strike.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's defense intelligence said that Ukraine has not been involved in any armed provocations in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Safety concerns over the plant have long been raised, as the facility has frequently experienced halts to its external power supply, which is needed to maintain the cooling system.