Israel Expects Fighting In Gaza To Last Through Year-end

A senior Israeli official has suggested that his country's military operations in the Gaza Strip will likely continue for the rest of the year.

National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi spoke to a local media outlet on Wednesday.

He said his country is expecting another seven months of fighting to destroy the governmental and military capabilities of the Islamic group Hamas.

The Israeli military continued to launch attacks across the enclave on Wednesday.

Local media outlets said the airstrikes on a house in Rafah, southern Gaza, killed four people, including three children. Fifteen people have reportedly been killed over the past 24 hours.

Gaza health authorities said the death toll in the enclave has risen to 36,171 since the Israel-Hamas conflict began last October.

Israel is keeping up its offensive in Rafah after the International Court of Justice on Friday issued provisional measures ordering Israel to immediately halt its military offensive.

The Israeli military also resumed fighting Hamas in northern Gaza. It said earlier that its troops had taken control of the area.